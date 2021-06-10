3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $30,828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,010,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in 3M by 16.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in 3M by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 46,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $202.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.33. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

