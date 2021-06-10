331,768 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Acquired by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 334,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

