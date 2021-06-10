3,000 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $315.88 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.82.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

