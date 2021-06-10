$300.48 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce $300.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.95 million to $307.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 187,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

