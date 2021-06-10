$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $3.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $15.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $18.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $154.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.37. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

