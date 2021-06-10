-$3.28 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.63). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($13.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($11.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($6.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

BHVN traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,668. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $49,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.