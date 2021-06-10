2,772 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

FedEx stock opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.49. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.