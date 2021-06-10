$272.64 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post sales of $272.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $230.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.07 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.