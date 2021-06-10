2,514 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $220.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

