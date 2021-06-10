2,323 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.