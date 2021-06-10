$23.20 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $23.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.36 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35. Outset Medical has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth about $31,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

