2,248 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.25. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $217,578.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $345,316.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

