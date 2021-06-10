$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.18 billion and the lowest is $21.50 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $90.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. 2,902,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.