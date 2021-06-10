2,052 Shares in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 4,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.