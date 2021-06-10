$2.75 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.69. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FDS stock opened at $321.78 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $279.01 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

