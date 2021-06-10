$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the highest is $3.06 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $12.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

BLNK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. 9,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 3.89. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $64.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Blink Charging by 14.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

