$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

URI traded down $9.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.71. 681,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $136.51 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

