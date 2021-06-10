17,882 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 133,363 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 566,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

