$174.49 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $174.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.10 million and the lowest is $170.05 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $698.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $711.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $742.67 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.46. 263,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,769. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

