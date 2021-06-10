$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $65.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.