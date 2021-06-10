1,565 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.48. 6,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,986. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.28.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

