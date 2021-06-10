$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post sales of $146.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.40 million and the highest is $147.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $535.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:LNN traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. 427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,572. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 129.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.