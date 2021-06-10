140,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,000. Affirm makes up about 1.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.05% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.