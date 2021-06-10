13,200 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 112,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,073,257. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.