117,407 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $253.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.