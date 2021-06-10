1,080 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $87.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

