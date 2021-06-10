$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $87.61. 11,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.48. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.35.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.