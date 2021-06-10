$1.80 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.76. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.93. 12,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,903. FMC has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

