$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,257,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,645,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $146,515,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

