$1.66 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 327.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

BBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

