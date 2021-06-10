$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.46. 208,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $177.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

