$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,354. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.37. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $212.07 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

