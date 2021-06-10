$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a PEG ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

