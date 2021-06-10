$0.76 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

