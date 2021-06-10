$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Materion reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $77.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.