$0.65 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,420. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

