-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $351.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.