-$0.30 EPS Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.28). Virgin Galactic also posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

