$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 494.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

