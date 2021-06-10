-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CRDF stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,825 shares of company stock worth $114,304. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

