-$0.07 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.37 on Monday. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

