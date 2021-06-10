-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.