-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

