-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Points International has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Points International in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.