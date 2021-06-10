$0.03 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Viasat reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

VSAT stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $50.97. 7,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.68, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.