Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $386.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscribers jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.65.

ZM stock opened at $341.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.86. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $202.93 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,141 shares of company stock worth $68,552,480. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

