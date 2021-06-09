Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.97. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 68,626 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $919.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.