Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.97. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 68,626 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $919.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,951,526 shares of company stock worth $4,576,513. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

