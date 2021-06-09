ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.52 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $145.07 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00064674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00237089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00225429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01203955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,141.94 or 0.99869903 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

