ZEON Trading Down 7.7% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $80,400.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00911961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.50 or 0.09087828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048982 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.