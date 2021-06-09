Zenfuse Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $275,829.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00911961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.50 or 0.09087828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,669,349 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

